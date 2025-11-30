The Pittsburgh Steelers hold a thin lead on the AFC North and hope to improve their playoff chances with a win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Unfortunately, it sounds like quarterback Aaron Rodgers is losing one of his key protectors to the IR.

Reports indicate that Broderick Jones is being placed on the IR due to a neck injury, according to Brooke Pryor of ESPN. The 24-year-old offensive tackle sustained the injury during the Steelers' 31-28 Week 12 loss to the Chicago Bears.

“The Steelers have placed starting left tackle Broderick Jones on injured reserve after their 2023 first-round pick suffered a neck injury against the Bears last week. Jones will miss at least the next four games, ruling him out until at least Week 17.”

At the very least, Jones' timeline indicates he could return for the last two games of the regular season. If the Steelers are still in the mix for the postseason, Broderick Jones could be right back in his starting role protecting Aaron Rodgers while the team ramps up for a potential playoff run.

It's an unfortunate loss for Rodgers and the Steelers, as Jones has played in all 11 games so far this season. In fact, he's been incredibly reliable throughout his three years in the league, as this will be the first time he'll miss playing time. Before this season, Broderick Jones had participated in 45 consecutive games.

With Jones set to miss at least the next four games, the Steelers will likely rely on Calvin Anderson at left tackle. Anderson is a veteran of the game, as the 29-year-old offensive lineman has been in the league for six seasons. The 2025-26 campaign is the second year of his career in Pittsburgh.