Jake Guentzel has fit like a glove with the Carolina Hurricanes. The 29-year-old has scored eight points in his first six games in Raleigh, and the club has won five consecutive games in the process.
Even without Sidney Crosby, Guentzel is still a star; that's despite him missing a month of the season with injury before the NHL trade deadline. And although the American looks great in the red and black, he will be one of the top unrestricted free agents at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.
Guentzel's focus will be helping the Hurricanes reach the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since they won it all in 2006. But there will be a ton of potential suitors for his services in the offseason, and that includes both the Vancouver Canucks and Detroit Red Wings, according to NHL Trade Rumors' Michael DeRosa.
Hurricanes, Canucks, Red Wings among favorites to sign Jake Guentzel
Canucks president Jim Rutherford and general manager Patrik Allvin tried hard to bring Guentzel to British Columbia before he was eventually dealt to Carolina, and they will certainly be circling back this summer.
“The Vancouver Canucks were heavily linked to Jake Guentzel before he was dealt to the Hurricanes,” wrote DeRosa on Thursday. “There is no question that they like the player, and they could look to sign him this summer if he hits the market because of it. They would likely need to get creative to get him signed, but it would be an avenue worth going down, as he would bolster their top six.”
The Red Wings are battling for their playoff lives in a gauntlet of an Eastern Conference playoff picture, and whether or not they get in, Patrick Kane is a question mark for next season. As the team inches closer to a long-awaited postseason berth, inking a player of Guentzel's caliber would go a long way in solidifying the top-six long-term.
“The Detroit Red Wings have taken a step forward this season, but there's no question that they could use a star like Guentzel in their top six,” continued DeRosa. “This is especially so when noting that they have several pending UFA forwards heading into the summer. Thus, don't be surprised if Detroit considers adding him.”
DeRosa also points to Guentzel potentially re-signing in Raleigh, especially considering the early success they've had with him on the roster.
“The Hurricanes are surely going to try to keep Guentzel around before he hits the market. He is thriving already with the Canes, posting two goals, eight points, and a plus-7 rating in five games. The Hurricanes have several pending UFAs, but Guentzel is easily the best of them, so he should be their top priority.”
Hurricanes continue to surge
Whether or not the Hurricanes can hold onto Jake Guentzel long-term, the team has benefited from a few important tweaks at the deadline. They look like a powerhouse, and one of the favorites to come out of a crowded Eastern Conference.
The New York Rangers currently hold a precarious two-point lead in the Metropolitan Division, and although the Blueshirts have been equally as potent lately, it's going to be a photo finish. Both teams are down to their last 12 games.
One thing is for sure: Jake Guentzel will be a massive addition to whatever team earns his services next season and beyond. And he's already been a monumental add for a team with legitimate Stanley Cup aspirations in 2024.