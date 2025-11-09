The Buffalo Bills are facing off against the Miami Dolphins, and things couldn't have gone any worse for their defense to start the game. They had already come in with a few injuries, but Landon Jackson went down, and then Tre'Davious White did as well, according to Ryan Talbot.

“This has been nothing short of a disaster early for Buffalo. Landon Jackson's injury leaves the Bills with just 3 DEs. Tre White exits this series, and Dane Jackson is in at CB. Easy TD between Jackson and Poyer for Tagovailoa. Depth is being tested and it's not looking great,” Talbot wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Jackson was later ruled out for the rest of the game with a knee injury. That doesn't bode well for the Bills, who will now have to find a way to create pressure on the line. It's uncertain how serious White's injury is, but they will have to go next man up if he's out.

This season, the Bills have played well on offense, which is a big reason why they've been successful. The defense has been up and down, but for the most part, they've been able to get the job done. For example, against the Kansas City Chiefs last week, they were able to get some crucial stops and help them get the win.

The hope is that the injuries to the defense are not long-term, as this is a key time in the season for the Bills. With the New England Patriots having the lead in the division, they'll need to stay toe-to-toe with them as much as they can until they face them again.

With how much the Dolphins have struggled this season, it would not be a surprise if the Bills were still able to win the game despite all the injuries.