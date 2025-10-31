The Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Islanders 6-2 on Thursday to end a two-game losing streak. New York was without one of their top forwards, as Mathew Barzal was scratched for being late to the morning skate. Carolina took advantage, taking an early 3-0 lead and never looking back. But Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis left the game with an injury in the third period. Rod Brind'Amour gave a murky update on the team's leading scorer.

“Rod Brind'Amour says it ‘doesn't look great' for Seth Jarvis, who left the game in the third period after a tough sequence, including this shot block. The team will know more tomorrow,” Walt Ruff of Hurricanes.com reported.

Jarvis is one of the budding young stars in the league, with consecutive 30-goal seasons coming into 2025-26. In the first ten games of this season, he has 11 points, including seven goals. At 23 years old, he is a strong candidate for Team Canada's Olympic team and the cornerstone of the Hurricanes' future.

The Hurricanes are 7-3 through ten games with two massive Eastern Conference matchups coming up. The Boston Bruins await them to start November, and the New York Rangers host the Canes after that. Wins in those games could catapult Carolina into Presidents' Trophy contention early in the season. However, without Jarvis, those games become more challenging.

The Hurricanes have a long history of regular-season success under Brind'Amour, making the postseason in each of his seven seasons. But in those springtime series, they have not fared well. They have made the Eastern Conference Final three times, but have won a combined one game in those three attempts. So Jarvis's absence will impact them now. But if he is in the lineup for the playoffs, Carolina will have a chance.

The Hurricanes and Bruins face off in Boston on Saturday afternoon at 1:00.