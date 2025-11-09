Jaxson Dart continues to cement his Rookie of the Year case. The New York Giants quarterback has been the team's lone bright spot in 2025 and furthered his stellar start by breaking one of Cam Newton's records in Week 10 against the Chicago Bears.

Dart punched in his sixth rushing touchdown of the year in the first quarter to tie the game at seven. The score made him the first quarterback in NFL history with a rushing touchdown in five consecutive games, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan. That broke a previous tie with Newton.

Jaxson Dart DOES IT HIMSELF for the Giants TD

Newton also accomplished the feat in his rookie year, in which he notched 14 rushing touchdowns in 2011. Newton still owns the record for the most rushing touchdowns by a rookie quarterback with 14, and the most by a quarterback in NFL history with 75.

Dart's six rushing touchdowns are now second in the league among quarterbacks, breaking a tie with Tush Push merchant Jalen Hurts. Only Josh Allen has more than he does with seven on the year.

Breaking the record only furthers Dart's Rookie of the Year campaign. The Ole Miss alum has been the best rookie quarterback by a mile, comfortably surpassing No. 1 pick Cam Ward.

The Giants' star rookie also entered Week 10 with the seventh-most rushing yards in the NFL among quarterbacks. His 251 rushing yards since Week 4 rank top five in the league at the position.

Newton's single-season rookie rushing touchdown record has held up despite the increase of dual-threat signal-callers over the last decade. However, Dart's six ground scores through 10 weeks could threaten that mark over the next couple of months.