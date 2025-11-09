While it took overtime, the Indianapolis Colts moved to 8-2 on the season with a 31-25 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. In the win, running back Jonathan Taylor put on a show.

Overall, Taylor turned 32 carries into 244 yards and three touchdowns. His final score, which came from eight yards out, secured the win for the Colts. Even Falcons head coach Raheem Morris was in awe of Taylor's performance, via team reporter Terrin Waack.

“He's a great player,” Morris said. “He made people miss. He was able to get yards when it wasn't there. He was able to get yards when it was there.”

Taylor's performance was amongst the best rushing games in recent memory. He gained 288 yards after contact, marking the only game since 2017 with over 200. Furthermore, Taylor forced 11 missed tackles and still gained 165 yards. More than any other player in 2025, via Next Gen Stats.

Jonathan Taylor rushed for 228 yards after contact in Berlin, the only game since at least 2017 with more than 200. Taylor forced 11 missed tackles and gained 165 extra yards, the most by any player this season. Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/si8lNU2PKV — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 9, 2025

With the game taking place in Berlin, Germany, Taylor had an opportunity to show off his star power to a whole new demographic of fans. He took that opportunity in stride and made sure the country doesn't forget his name, via Stephen Holder of ESPN.

“This is a historic place,” Taylor said. “So to be able to do that in this place is special. It makes you feel like you're a part of that.”

For as strong as quarterback Daniel Jones has been, Taylor has been the catalyst of Indianapolis' success. After their Falcons matchup, the running back has now run for 895 yards and 12 touchdowns. It's fair to call him an early MVP candidate.

It'll be difficult to gain 244 yards and three touchdowns every week. But if Taylor continues running how he has, the Colts will be a tough team to beat every game.