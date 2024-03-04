The Pittsburgh Penguins are in the midst of a very disappointing season, sitting in second-last place in the Metropolitan Division. At this point, the playoffs are probably not going to happen, which means the organization could sell later this week. Star winger Jake Guentzel is one player who is already garnering interest ahead of Friday's trade deadline, with the Vegas Golden Knights and the Vancouver Canucks among six teams who are eyeing the 29-year-old.
Via Pierre LeBrun:
“The sense is the Penguins after that road trip have a very clear sense of what needs to be done before Friday's deadline. And charting a course accordingly. Exploring all options with view to bolster the club for the future. Hearing there's 6-plus legit suitors for Guentzel, Golden Knights and Canucks among them.”
Guentzel is enjoying an impressive campaign for the Pens. In 50 games, he has 22 goals and 30 assists, trailing only Sidney Crosby for the team lead in points. The American has been a consistent producer for years, registering 73 points in 2022-23 and a career-best 84 in 2021-22.
With Pittsburgh going in no clear direction, they could get a nice return for a player like Guentzel. The Golden Knights would love to add a player of his caliber as they look to repeat as Stanley Cup champions. Bringing in Guentzel to play alongside the likes of Mark Stone, Jonathan Marchessault, and Jack Eichel is a scary sight.
Vancouver meanwhile is thriving with Elias Pettersson, JT Miller, and Quinn Hughes at the forefront. Guenzel would give them another weapon who also has playoff experience.