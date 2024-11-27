The Philadelphia Flyers have begun to turn their season around after a brutal start to the 2024-25 campaign — but they still project to be sellers ahead of the March 7 NHL Trade Deadline.

And the roster is filled with young forwards who could get a change of scenery between now and then, reported Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli on Tuesday.

“There's a bunch of guys that I think are up for a change of scenery from the Flyers: Morgan Frost, Bobby Brink, Joel Farabee, [and] to a lesser extent, Tyson Foerster,” the hockey insider said on the latest episode of Daily Faceoff Live. “They are all guys that you could see on the move at some point in time.”

All four of Frost, Brink, Farabee and Foerster have been disappointing for Philly this season. Frost has managed just two goals and eight points in 18 games, while recently being healthy scratched multiple times by head coach John Tortorella. He will be an RFA at the end of the season, and has already been linked to at least one team.

Brink has been good if not great this year, managing three goals and 10 points in 19 games. He's seen his ice time dip by over a minute to just 12:27 per contest compared to last season, and the 23-year-old has a very reasonable cap hit at $1.5 million through the end of 2025-26.

Probably the highest price tag of any of the aforementioned players is Farabee, who has three more years on his contract at $5 million AAV. After being third in scoring on the team in 2023-24, he's chipped in just three goals and eight points in 22 games. This player badly needs a change of scenery.

The front office would probably be the least inclined to trade Foerster, who is in just his second full season and scored 20 goals as a rookie last year. The 22-year-old has also been in Tortorella's dog house this year, seeing his ice time drop by two minutes per game. He's managed just four goals and six points in 21 games.

Flyers could look a lot different at end of season

If the Flyers are able to get back to relevance in the Eastern Conference, there's a much lower chance that any of the four forwards gets traded. But the way things are going — Philadelphia is scoring just 2.77 goals per game — there could be a fire sale ahead of next spring.

After losing seven of their first nine games, the Flyers have won four of seven and picked up a point in five of them. With that, Philly is up to 9-10-3 and sixth place in the Metropolitan Division. It isn't ideal, but it's encouraging considering this team was at one time in the league basement.

Seravalli reported that the Senators have been in discussions with the Flyers, as Ottawa is struggling mightily in 2024-25 as well and looking to ‘shake things up' with their roster.

It'll be interesting to see how the Flyers perform over the next several weeks, and whether it will spell the end of Frost, Brink, Farabee or Foerster's tenures in Philadelphia.