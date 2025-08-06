The Kansas City Chiefs have undergone an identity shift over the last couple of seasons, as the defense continues to be the team's most dominant unit. If not for Chris Jones, Trent McDuffie and the rest of the Steve Spagnuolo-led group, KC would have obviously looked far more vulnerable during these recent runs. Dynasties typically do not form without great defenses, but football fans expect Patrick Mahomes to operate as KC's focal point throughout the year.

That has not been the case over the last two campaigns. The already legendary quarterback is still positing solid numbers overall and did win Super Bowl MVP honors just last year, but his passing yards and touchdowns have been down. He threw for 3,928 yards last season, marking the first time as a full-time NFL starting QB that he has failed to surpass the 4,000 mark. A tough showing in Super Bowl 59 only accentuated the statistical dip.

With an aging Travis Kelce (turns 36 in October) and a young and volatile wide receiver room, posting eye-popping production is harder to do these days. Mahomes is not making excuses, though. No. 15 is taking accountability for his past misfires and focusing on how he and the offense can improve ahead of the 2025-26 NFL season.

Patrick Mahomes sounds extra motivated



“There’s stuff we’ve got to get better at,” Mahomes told USA TODAY's Jarrett Bell. “Especially myself. There’s plays on the football field that I didn’t make last year, that I’ve made in previous years. At the end of the day, I’m going to do whatever it takes to win, whether that’s passing for a lot of yards, not passing for a lot of yards.

“But I think if I play better, that’s going to make it better for the team. So, I’ve got to be better at executing whenever the shots are there, making those throws. Because that’s going to alleviate pressure on our defense and make them play more free and make the team play more free.”

Will the Chiefs possess more balance in 2025?

A dialed-in, self-aware Patrick Mahomes is a terrifying thing for the rest of the league to confront. However, the three-time Super Bowl MVP and two-time regular season MVP can only do so much without an adequate running game. The Chiefs received little help from their backfield last season, as Isiah Pacheco battled injuries, and Kareem Hunt battled Father Time. Elijah Mitchell joins the rushing attack this year, eager to come out hot after missing all of the 2024-25 campaign with a hamstring injury.

If Kansas City can set the tone on the ground, Mahomes' job should become much easier. Ultimately, though, he will still need to link up with Kelce, Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and Hollywood Brown, among others. The Chiefs are a well-rounded operation that is not completely dependent on explosive pass-plays to thrive on the gridiron.

But like Mahomes alluded to, they are more dangerous when he displays his elite skill set. Kansas City went 15-2 and claimed another AFC title with Mahomes throwing 26 TDs and averaging 245.5 passing yards per game. Imagine what this franchise can do if its keystone becomes a certifiable assassin with the football once again.