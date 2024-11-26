The Ottawa Senators are off to a slow start to the 2024-25 season. Carrying a franchise record seven-season playoff drought, the expectations are mounting for their young core. With another season slipping away, a report surfaced on Tuesday that the Senators could make a massive trade. Could Brady Tkachuk, Thomas Chabot, or Drake Batherson be moved? James Murphy of Responsible Gaming and former Senator Marc Methot of TSN both spoke on the possibility.

Not trying to sound dramatic at all here, but next on the chopping block (if this continues) isn’t the coach, or the GM, or the owner. It’ll be a core piece player and it’s going to sting,” Methot posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Murphy followed up that tweet from November 19 with a report on Tuesday. “'Something big could go down there soon, and I’m talking a shake-up trade,' the source told RG on Sunday after the Senators lost their fifth straight game with a 4-3 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night.”

The Senators ripped their team down to the studs after losing Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final in 2017 in overtime. Mark Stone, Erik Karlsson, JG Pageau, and others have been spread around the league. They built a core that has not gelled so far and could be getting a piece taken out.

Senators set to make a massive trade

The Senators are looking to make this trade because general manager Steve Staios did not draft any of them. He got the job in 2023 and has not seen many of his picks make the team yet. If a player drafted by Pierre Dorion does not fit his vision for the team, they could be traded.

Brady Tkachuk is the captain of the Senators and could be a trade target for many teams. While he has four years of team control, he is only 25 and has a manageable cap hit of $8.205 million. This would get them at least one first-round pick if not two. The Rangers are looking to get younger and could send Chris Kreider back to balance the money and prevent the Senators from having to retain money.

Thomas Chabot has four years left on a deal signed by Pierre Dorion. He gets paid $8 million per season and could be moved to a team in need of a defenseman. The Islanders need a defenseman and Lou Lamoriello does not like trading for rental pieces. A first-round pick and defensive prospect Calle Odelius would get this deal done.

Drake Batherson is not necessarily a member of the inner circle of the Senators but could provide a solid return. With three years left at $4.975, the Blue Jackets should look into this for some mid-round picks to fill out their lineup and get deeper on the wing.