Elias Lindholm has been skating for the Vancouver Canucks for just over a month but there's a chance he'll be on the move again. Rumor has it that the Canucks are looking to flip Lindholm to the Boston Bruins as part of a potential deal to acquire Jake Guentzel from the Pittsburgh Penguins, per the Athletic's Chris Johnston.
With the #canucks believed to be among those pursuing Jake Guentzel, word is they've had discussions about potentially flipping Elias Lindholm to the #bruins as part of the machinations to make it happen.
Nothing concrete in place at this time. Still lots of moving parts.
— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 5, 2024
The Canucks are reportedly one of Guentzel's suitors, and the Penguins seem to prefer prospects rather than future draft picks in exchange for the left winger.
Of course, for this three-team trade to potentially happen, there will be plenty of moving pieces involved, but fans won't have to wait long to see if the Canucks will go all-in. The deadline is almost upon the league, and it's been reported that the Penguins want to get a Jake Guentzel deal done by Wednesday night, per TSN's Darren Dreger.
Sources say the Penguins are hoping to have a trade in place for Jake Guentzel by tomorrow evening. Pittsburgh is open to quality over quantity in return, but would like a 1st, young NHL player, plus prospects. Flexibility comes in the calibre of prospect or roster player.
— Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 5, 2024
Elias Lindholm has appeared in 14 games for the Canucks, tallying a total of six points, four goals and two assists, to go with a 58.1% faceoff percentage so far. The center has yet to find his groove under Rick Tocchet's system, having finished Vancouver's last eight outings with no goals. With this being said, the Canucks may opt to bolster their wingers instead of placing Lindholm in a third-line role.
As for the Bruins, rumors about finding more help at the center surrounded the team prior to the year following the retirements of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci. While Pavel Zacha and Charlie Coyle have exceeded expectations, adding Lindholm could still strengthen the middle.
Both the Canucks and the Bruins have had impressive seasons this year. Vancouver tops the Pacific Division with a 39-17-7 record while Boston (36-13-14) is second in the Atlantic Division.