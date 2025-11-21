The Baltimore Ravens will look to continue their ascent in the AFC North, as they prepare to host the struggling New York Jets on Sunday. Following a 1-5 start to the season, the Ravens have ripped off four straight wins to climb within a game of the division lead.

On Friday, All-Pro quarterback Lamar Jackson remained on the Ravens' injury report. He previously missed practice on Wednesday, with the team citing an ankle injury. However, Jackson turned in back-to-back full participations on Thursday and Friday. The DNP (did not practice) was likely a veteran maintenance day.

Jackson missed three games earlier in the season with a hamstring injury sustained in a loss against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In his absence, Tyler Huntley played well enough to keep Baltimore's season alive in time for Jackson to return.

In the three games the two-time NFL MVP has played in since his return, results have been mixed. He threw for four touchdowns in his first game back against the Miami Dolphins. However, Jackson has just 573 passing yards. He is also coming off his worst game of the season.

The Cleveland Browns did a number on Jackson and nearly pulled off an upset.

But this week, the Ravens have the luxury of avoiding an elite defense. Instead, Jackson and Co. will attempt to move the ball against a defense that just traded away Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams.

The Ravens are therefore favored by 13.5 points.

Even if Jackson's ankle is not fully there, a healthy dose of Derrick Henry will likely suffice.