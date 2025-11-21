The Seattle Seahawks are set to take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 12, as the team hopes to get back in the win column after a tough 21-19 Week 11 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Unfortunately, it appears running back Kenneth Walker III is dealing with some sort of glute injury in the club's latest injury report.

Walker, who is 25 years old, popped up on the Seahawks' injury report for the first time this season after Friday's practice, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN. The four-year pro is officially questionable for Sunday's contest.

“The Seahawks list RB Ken Walker III as questionable for their game at Tennessee Sunday because of a glute injury, which is apparently new. In fact, this is the first time all season that Walker's name has even appeared on Seattle's injury report.”

Despite the questionable tag, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald claims that Walker is expected to play, per Henderson. If that's the case, then the glute injury is likely not too serious. However, there is still a possibility that Kenneth Walker III's workload drops because of it.

“Mike Macdonald said Ken Walker III should be good to play Sunday.”

Kenneth Walker III missed six games in the 2024-25 campaign due to injury, giving Zach Charbonet several opportunities to serve as the starting running back. If Walker can't play or is limited in Week 12 against the Titans, then Charbonet would likely receive the bulk of the carries.

Through 10 games played so far this season, Walker has remained rather consistent out of the backfield. He has currently recorded 606 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the season. His 60.6 yards per game average is the second-highest of his career.