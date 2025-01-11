While it's become somewhat of an annual tradition for Philadelphia Flyers forward Scott Laughton to see his name included in trade rumors, a key Flyers insider doesn't believe that he's on the verge of being moved out of the City of Brotherly Love.

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic poured cold water on the thought that Laughton could soon be traded by general manager Daniel Briere, via The New York Times.

“I still don’t see this happening. And it was strongly suggested to me by a team source recently that the Flyers don’t have much interest in moving their alternate captain, who has 12 points in his last 12 games and has lately worked himself up the lineup.”

According to Kurz, the Flyers appreciate Laughton's leadership qualities and his importance to their overall culture.

“When Laughton was retained last season, general manager Daniel Briere pointed to his importance to the team culture as the primary reason they weren’t interested in simply unloading him for a draft pick or two. That certainly hasn’t changed this season and it may be even more important now with Michkov here early.”

So far in 42 games played in 2024-25, Laughton has scored nine goals with 13 assists; he also registered his first career four-goal game in December against the Detroit Red Wings.

Laughton and the Flyers next hit the ice against the Anaheim Ducks at Wells Fargo Center; the puck is scheduled to drop at 7:00 PM EST.

Flyers forward Scott Laughton is in the midst of a five-year contract signed in 2021

The Flyers selected Laughton with the 20th overall pick in the 2012 NHL Draft, and he's played his entire professional career with the franchise. He made his NHL debut in 2012-13, playing in five games while mostly playing with the Oshawa Generals of the OHL.

After playing in 31 games during the 2014-15 NHL season, his first full campaign came when he played 71 games in 2015-16.

In 643 career NHL games, Laughton has scored 104 goals with 156 assists. He's signed through 2025-26, agreeing to a five-year contract in 2021.