Scott Laughton has played his entire career in Philly.

The Philadelphia Flyers have vastly exceeded expectations in 2023-24, impressively coming out of the rebuild and holding onto the No. 3 spot in the Metropolitan Division through 54 games. At 29-19-6, this has remained a postseason contender all season, and the chances are favorable that the club will return to the dance for the first time since 2020.

Despite the quick turnaround from rebuilding roster to legitimately good team, general manager Danny Briere still has some extremely tough decision to make ahead of the deadline. Both Nick Seeler and Sean Walker are set to be unrestricted free agents, and it's likely that one or both of the defensemen are moved ahead of the Mar. 8 NHL Trade Deadline.

But another name that has been coming up is one of the longest-tenured players on the team: Scott Laughton. The 29-year-old was selected No. 20 overall by the Flyers in the 2012 NHL Draft, and he's been a heart-and-soul player for the franchise ever since.

Flyers taking calls on Scott Laughton

Laughton has two years left on his deal, and thus is not a must-trade, but it was already reported that Briere was taking calls regarding the former Lehigh Valley Phantom.

“The Center market is relatively thin. Hence, the [Flyers] are taking calls on Scott Laughton,” reported TSN hockey insider Darren Dreger earlier in February. “They’re not eager to trade him but Danny Briere is gauging the interest.”

The Athletic's Chris Johnson included Laughton at No. 7 on his latest NHL Trade Board. Here's what he had to say about the player:

“Laughton is under contract for two seasons beyond this one, so the Flyers are under no pressure to trade him. But you can understand why contenders would come calling on a glue guy who kills penalties and plays with an edge to his game. It’s been a challenging season for the 11-year NHL veteran — an ‘inconsistent' one in the words of Flyers coach John Tortorella — and that’s reflected in a drop in his goals, points and ice time. Still, Laughton accounts for just $3 million against the cap and represents a bottom-six upgrade for most teams.”

It's no secret that Laughton has struggled this season, despite Philly's success. He's scored just seven goals and 23 points in 54 games to go along with a -6 rating. That's a far cry from the 18 goals and 43 points he put up in 78 contests in 2022-23.

Johnston confirmed that the Flyers are willing to listen to offers on “just about any of their players.” For that reason, one of the longest-tenured members of the team could see his days in Philadelphia winding down. Here are four realistic landing spots if Briere pulls the trigger on a Scott Laughton trade ahead of the deadline.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have been linked to Laughton in the past, and they could look to bring a third-line center into the fold. He may be better suited to a 4C role, but he grew up near Toronto and would certainly add a little more grit and toughness to the bottom-six ahead of the postseason. At his best, he's a high-impact two-way forward, although the cost might be a little too much for Leafs GM Brad Treliving to stomach.

Buffalo Sabres

Another team looking for some more grit — and a veteran presence — is the Buffalo Sabres. Hockey insider Jeff Marek recently kicked the tires about a potential Laughton-Sabres fit: “I wonder about a team like the Buffalo Sabres for Scott Laughton. Again, maybe the offseason, but that's probably a team that's looking for a little bit more snarl and some veteran presence.” Although the postseason is a fantasy for the 2023-24 Sabres, Laughton could be a key piece as the team looks to return to the dance next year.

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings are full of offensive talent after trading for Alex DeBrincat and signing Patrick Kane. And Detroit is hot as of late, winning 11 of their last 17 games to improve to 27-19-6 and sit just three points out of a top-three spot in the Atlantic Division. There's a ton of belief in Motown that this team can get in, and Laughton is another defensively reliable player that could help balance out the bottom-six ahead of the deadline. He could be an important complementary piece down the stretch, and is well-versed to playoff hockey.

Edmonton Oilers

Like the Leafs, the Edmonton Oilers have had serious interest in Laughton in the past, and they are also looking to improve the forward core ahead of another potential postseason run. He would immediately step into an important penalty-killing role, and would likely usurp Ryan McLeod at 3C. He could also be utilized in a fourth-line role, depending on the needs of the team. With Corey Perry now in Edmonton, this scenario seems less likely, but certainly not impossible.

Considering Philadelphia's rebuild timeline, it's very unlikely that Scott Laughton will receive another contract from the team after 2025-26. For that reason, if a good enough offer is received, Danny Briere might have no choice but to move on from a player who has embodied Flyers hockey his entire career.