The Washington Capitals could be entering the final season of their greatest era in 2025-26. Alex Ovechkin is entering the final season of his contract and could retire at the end of the year. After breaking Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record, The Great Eight has locked in a movie deal. Ovechkin has signed a deal with Russian tech company Yandex for a documentary about his Capitals career.

“Alex Ovechkin has partnered with a Russian technology company to produce a movie, series, or documentary about his NHL career. Yandex and its streaming platform, Kinopoisk, announced the agreement Tuesday,” The Associated Press reported. “Ovechkin, who turns 40 next month, has, along with his representatives, granted the rights to adapt his career to Yandex’s production label, Plus Studio.”

Ovechkin was drafted first overall in 2004 and, after a lockout, immediately stormed onto the scene. He won the Calder Trophy as the top rookie, scoring 106 points with 52 goals. Since then, he's won nine Rocket Richard trophies for scoring the most goals in the league and won three Hart Trophies as the MVP.

The Capitals have built a competitive team with a talented young coach around the 39-year-old Ovechkin. Jakob Chychrun, Pierre-Luc Dubois, and Aliaksei Protas have turned the franchise around while Ovechkin continues to dominate. They won the Metropolitan Division in 2024-25 with great goaltending and excellent goalscoring. Can that last into a new season?

The Capitals did not add much during the offseason, with Martin Fehervary and Anthony Beauvillier signing extensions. They are going to run it back after a spectacular season, and it may work in a weaker Metropolitan Division. While the Carolina Hurricanes did get better by adding Nikolaj Ehlers, they have their deficits as well.

Ovechkin is looking for a storybook ending to his Hall of Fame career with a second Stanley Cup in 2025-26.