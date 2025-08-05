Many Minnesota Vikings fans have been wondering what the on-field outcome would be of Jordan Addison's DUI case, which stemmed from a 2024 arrest. Addison has since pleaded guilty to a lesser charge, and on Tuesday, the NFL handed down his punishment as it pertains to the upcoming Vikings season.

“Discipline: NFL suspended Vikings WR Jordan Addison for the first three games of the 2025 regular season for violating the league’s Substances of Abuse Policy,” reported NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

Schefter also noted that “Addison now will miss games at Chicago, vs. the Falcons and vs. the Bengals.”

Jordan Addison has established himself as one of the better young wide receivers in the league during his brief time with the Vikings, serving as a great complement to superstar receiver Justin Jefferson, who became the highest-paid at his position in the NFL earlier this year.

Article Continues Below

The arrest news regarding Addison in some ways hung a cloud over his burgeoning career, but hopefully after his suspension is served, he will be able to put the incident behind him.

The Vikings are preparing for a 2025 season in which JJ McCarthy will be under center after Sam Darnold left the team in free agency this offseason. McCarthy missed his entire rookie season after suffering an injury during preseason, and Darnold led the offense to a much better performance than expected, giving McCarthy some big shoes to fill.

It also won't help matters that the team will be competing in the vaunted NFC North, which was among the most dominant divisions in recent NFL history last year despite not winning a playoff game.

In any case, the Vikings are slated to kick off their season on September 8 on the road vs the Chicago Bears in prime time. Addison's first game of eligibility will be on September 28 overseas against the Pittsburgh Steelers.