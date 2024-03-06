Both Jordan Eberle and Alex Wennberg were important pieces of the 2022-23 Seattle Kraken team that surprised the hockey world and came within one victory of the franchise's first Western Conference Final.
But just under a year later, both forwards may not be long for the state of Washington. Although there have been discussions between the Kraken and Eberle's camp regarding an extension, Wennberg was pulled from Monday's 4-2 win over the Calgary Flames for trade-related reasons and hasn't played since.
Seattle continues to battle for their playoff lives, currently just six points back of the final wildcard berth in the Western Conference after beating the Flames and Jets back-to-back earlier this week.
But not even improved play from the roster will keep Eberle and Wennberg safe from possible trades — at least according to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun.
“Eberle’s camp is still in talks with the Seattle Kraken about a possible extension, but I don’t believe formal offers had been exchanged as of Tuesday morning,” asserted the hockey insider.
“And given what’s happened with Alex Wennberg (pulled from the lineup Monday for trade-related reasons, with talks on an extension halted), who knows where this ends up for Eberle? He’s staying in the Kraken lineup for their game Tuesday, so there’s that.”
Jordan Eberle could stay in Seattle; Alex Wennberg will not
It's looking like the front office is still trying hard to re-sign Eberle, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent come summer. The 33-year-old can still play; he put up a fantastic 63 points in 82 games last year, and has chipped in another 37 points in 58 contests in 2023-24.
But the same can't be said for Wennberg, who looks to already have one foot out the door.
“Speaking of Wennberg, who awaits a trade after being pulled out of the lineup Monday, the Rangers and Colorado Avalanche have shown interest. Makes perfect sense for either club given their needs,” continued LeBrun.
The 29-year-old has been part of the Kraken since signing a three-year deal with the club in July of 2021. Like Eberle, he will be a UFA after the season. The former first-round pick (No. 14 overall) in the 2013 NHL Draft has generated nine goals, 25 points and 80 shots over 60 games this year.
As both the Avalanche and Rangers try to improve their offensive depth ahead of hopeful deep postseason runs, Wennberg could be a solid rental option for either club.
Expect that Alex Wennberg will be shipped out of town on or before Friday, but Jordan Eberle's future in Seattle remains up in the air with just over 48 hours to go until the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline.