The Seattle Kraken have missed the playoffs in three of their four seasons. That prompted them to make some big moves this offseason, firing head coach Dan Bylsma and moving general manager Ron Francis upstairs. New general manager Jason Botterill signed Ryan Lindgren, traded Andre Burakovsky, and is looking to do more. The Kraken could trade Jared McCann this offseason.

“His name started to pop up around [the] trade deadline; he’s still available,” The Fourth Period insider David Pagnotta said on Sekeres and Price. “He’s somebody that we’ve been hearing that Seattle is also open to moving.”

The Kraken did add two wingers to their team that could push McCann out this offseason. Mason Marchment and Frederick Gaudreau are both going to push for ice time. While McCann has been a great player for Seattle, he could bring back some solid assets for their future.

Making the playoffs in 2022-23 was huge for building a fan base in Seattle. But the past two seasons have shown that improvements are needed with the Kraken's roster that they have not made. Trading McCann can be the first step to adding picks and prospects to their pipeline. While that may not be the best use of Matty Beniers' prime, they need to build a stronger contender.

If the Kraken trade McCann, the Colorado Avalanche should be interested. They traded Charlie Coyle and Miles Wood to the Columbus Blue Jackets to create cap space. But they did not land Nikolaj Ehlers or Brock Boeser to replace them. So with their $4.12 million in space, they could trade for McCann.

The New Jersey Devils also have cap space and could add scoring to their lineup in a trade. McCann is only signed through the 2025-26 season, so he won't take up any space from the Luke Hughes extension they need to sign soon.