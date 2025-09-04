The Seattle Kraken missed the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. But with a new general manager at the helm, they hope they can make the postseason as soon as 2026. Seattle is currently gearing up for the season ahead. On Thursday, though, they unveiled a new look that will be worn multiple times this year. And it has a rather unique twist.

The Kraken unveiled their previously teased third jersey. This is the first official third jersey in team history. Previously, the Kraken wore their 2022 Reverse Retro and their 2024 Winter Classic looks as a third uniform. This sweater is all black, and it also glows in the dark.

Made to menace 🌫️ The #SeaKraken’s third jersey has entered The Deep. pic.twitter.com/Rm4fG7GN9m — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) September 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Black from helmet to blade, this head-to-toe look brings pure stealth to the ice with a matte black lid and sonar pings echoing across the sleeves and socks. It moves as one: fluid, silent, and built to surge,” the Kraken described the look on a promotional website released alongside the uniform.

There are some very intriguing details on the jersey, as well. For instance, the glow-in-the-dark elements are a nod to the bioluminescence sometimes found in the waters of the Pacific Northwest. Furthermore, the team is also including the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe patch that has adorned their jerseys from their first game in 2021.

“This season, the Kraken descends deeper than ever before with the launch of our third jersey: an all black kit forged in the shadows and illuminated by the eerie glow of bioluminescence,” the team explained.

Fans will need to wait a bit before seeing these uniforms in person, though. They will be worn 11 times throughout the 2025-26 campaign, all at home. They will not make their debut until November 1st, however. The Kraken play host to the New York Rangers on that night. The final game these jerseys will be worn in 2025-26 is April 9th against the Vegas Golden Knights.