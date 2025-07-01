The Seattle Kraken missed the postseason for the third time in their four-year history last year. They responded by firing Dan Bylsma and hiring Lane Lambert as the head coach. After a few trades before the draft, they opened up some cap space for free agency. Just after NHL free agency opened, the Kraken signed defenseman Ryan Lindgren to a four-year deal.

“Ryan Lindgren 4 x $4.5M, Seattle,” Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported.

Lindgren was traded from the New York Rangers to the Colorado Avalanche at the deadline this season. He struggled with the Avs, playing just 18:30 per night in the postseason. Despite giving up two draft picks and veteran Calvin de Haan for Lindgren just months ago, Colorado has let him walk.

The Avalanche did sign Brock Nelson to a three-year contract extension before free agency opened. They gave up much more to get the center from the New York Islanders, so they prioritized him. While he also struggled, they are hoping to see more from the veteran center next year.

As for the Kraken, they bring Lindgren into a defensive unit that could see some changes before the season begins. 32-year-old defenseman Jamie Oleksiak is also left-handed and makes a comparable $4.6 million. Trading him after signing Lindgren could help them add to their forward depth.

The Kraken still have plenty of salary cap space to use in free agency, but have a few key restricted free agents to sign. One is Kaapo Kakko, who played with Lindgren in New York. He was solid for Seattle, scoring ten goals in 49 games, after the Rangers traded him. Expect Kakko to stick around in Seattle, unless someone comes in with a surprising offer sheet.

