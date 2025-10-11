It's a great time in Seattle sports right now. The Seattle Kraken won their 2025-26 season opener over the Anaheim Ducks 3-1. The Seattle Seahawks are 3-2, sitting in second place in the NFC West. The Seattle Mariners survived a 15-inning marathon in the AL Division Series (ALDS) Game 5, beating the Detroit Tigers 3-2. During the Mariners' champagne celebration early Saturday morning, Seattle first baseman Josh Naylor rocked the Kraken's new jersey, captured by FOX Sports MLB on X, formerly Twitter.

Josh Naylor is celebrating the Mariners trip to the ALCS in a @SeattleKraken sweater! pic.twitter.com/XH2sX5sIKP — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Josh Naylor is celebrating the Mariners trip to the ALCS in a @SeattleKraken sweater!” exclaimed the baseball-focused page.

The only way things would be better in Seattle sports is if the NBA announced a new expansion team returning to the Emerald City in the near future. While the Mariners are looking to clinch their first-ever World Series trip, the Kraken's season is just getting underway.

The 3-0 opening-night win over the Ducks was a great start. Goalie Joey Daccord saved 35 shots, while the trio of Mason Marchment, Vince Dunn, and Jared McCann each scored a goal on Thursday night. After winning their first-ever season opener, can Seattle maintain its momentum against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday evening?

Article Continues Below

Kraken start 2025-26 season off with a win over the Ducks

Getting their first-ever season-opening win has to feel good for the Kraken. A week ago, Daccord became the first-ever player in Arizona State hockey history to have his number retired. After allowing a first-period goal, the 29-year-old clamped down, shutting down the Ducks' attack. Entering his third season as Seattle's top netminder, Daccord is looking to help lead the NHL's newest franchise to its second playoff appearance.

Marchment, acquired in an offseason trade with the Dallas Stars, looks to also contribute to that postseason pursuit. A goal in his first game with the Kraken was an excellent way to start. Meanwhile, Dunn and McCann have been with Seattle since the very beginning. The veterans are certainly hungry for another postseason berth. Can this experienced quartet make franchise history in 2025-26?