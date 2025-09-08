Following a second-to-last finish in the Pacific Division last season, it could be tough to see the Seattle Kraken as a playoff team in 2025-26. The NHL's newest team enters its fifth season of existence looking to improve on the second-worst season in franchise history, outside of its inaugural campaign. Luckily for Seattle GM Ron Francis and new head coach Lane Lambert, the Kraken feel a lot like a dormant beast, much like the mythological monster they are named for.

A young core could be the key to that step forward. Recent high picks like centers Matty Beniers and Shane Wright look to be the heart of this core. Former second overall pick Kappo Kakko, acquired from the New York Rangers last year, could join them as well. The lineup is littered with a host of young, hungry potential contributors.

While he might not be young at 29 years old, starting goaltender Joey Daccord is poised to have a big campaign. 2025-26 will be his third season as the clear-cut number one. He played in 57 games last season, starting 55 of them. It was the highest total of his career, following the 50 games played and 46 starts in his first year as the top netminder. Can Daccord help the Kraken climb out of the pits of the Pacific Division with another step forward this season?

Kraken No.1 goalie Joey Daccord becomes Vezina finalist

Drafted by the Ottawa Senators in 2015, Daccord came up through their system and played a handful of games for the team over two seasons. Then, the Kraken selected the 6-foot-2 goaltender in the expansion draft. Since former big-ticket free agent signing Philipp Grubauer failed to seize the starting goalie job, Daccord snagged it for himself.

Although his .906 save percentage dipped from the .916 mark in his first year, Daccord will adjust this year with another heavy workload. In 60 starts, the 29-year-old will notch a .919 mark, helping the Kraken win numerous games single-handedly. Because the American netminder will take that next step forward, he'll garner some votes for the Vezina Trophy, given annually to the best goaltender in the NHL. Not only will Daccord become a Vezina finalist, but he'll also help lead Seattle to the second time in franchise history.

Kraken return to postseason with Wild Card berth

Last season, the next-to-last finish in the Pacific Division gave the Kraken just 76 points. They were 20 points behind the St. Louis Blues, who clinched the final Wild Card spot with 96 points. Right behind the Blues were the Calgary Flames (also with 96 points) and the Vancouver Canucks with 90. Two others were above them in the Wild Card rankings, too. So, it's safe to say that the 2025-26 team has some work to do to clinch a playoff nod.

However, Seattle has done quite a bit of work to get better from last year's team. Lambert's hiring as head coach is just the start. The other headline move was bringing in winger Mason Marchment. A couple of other notable additions include veteran Ryan Lindgren and Frederick Gaudreau. The Kraken also have the cap space to make some waves in the trade market. Francis and the front office will see how good their roster is to start the season and make moves before the trade deadline that help Lambert and his roster reach the playoffs for the second time in franchise history.

Matty Beniers takes next step towards stardom, leads Kraken in points

Entering his fifth season in the league, Beniers has more experience than most 22-year-olds at the NHL level. Last season was a step back towards the form he showcased during his first full season with the Kraken in 2022-23. The former number two overall pick played in all 82 games for the first time in his career. He notched 20 goals and 23 assists in those matchups and had a plus/minus of zero. It was a much better display of form than his -11 plus/minus and 37 points of 2023-24.

In 2025-26, not only will Beniers surpass the career high 57 points he compiled in 2022-23, but he'll surpass the 80-point mark on the campaign. Beniers' projected 88 points will lead a deep and balanced Kraken attack, with team captain Jordan Eberle not too far behind him with 82 potential points. The offense, in addition to Daccord's bump up in play, will not only lead Seattle back to the playoffs but also help them get back to the second round. Could the Kraken make it even further this time around? If Lambert, Beniers, Daccord, and the rest of the roster have their way, then 2025-26 will go down as the best season in franchise history.