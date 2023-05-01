The Seattle Kraken have advanced to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Seattle took down the defending champion Colorado Avalanche in Game 7 to punch their ticket forward.

In the process, the Kraken have made a bit of NHL history. They are the first team to win their first-ever playoff series against a reigning Stanley Cup champion, according to ESPN.

The victory certainly means a lot to the Kraken organization as a whole. Especially since the team is only two seasons into their existence. Seattle had a terrible first year, ending up in the NHL Draft Lottery.

The victory also means a lot to Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer. Grubauer, a former member of the Avalanche, was instrumental in Seattle pulling off this upset series victory.

“Personally…I don’t know what to say. It means a lot, ending their season and beating the defending Stanley Cup champions,” Grubauer told The Seattle Times after the win Sunday night.

The Kraken goalie left the Avalanche in July 2021 after Colorado traded for Darcy Kuemper. He signed a six-year deal with Seattle a week after the Kraken filled out their team through the expansion draft.

Beyond Grubauer, Seattle got a big performance from forward Oliver Bjorkstrand. Bjorkstrand scored both of Seattle’s two goals in Game 7 and could have had even more had he received a bit more puck luck.

In the second round, the Kraken have a date with the Dallas Stars. Dallas moved on after taking out the Minnesota Wild in six games. Seattle and Dallas begin their second-round matchup on Tuesday in Dallas.