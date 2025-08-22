The 2025-26 NHL season is just a few months away, but some teams should already be looking at in-season trades. With the expanded salary cap, there should be more action at the trade deadline for contending teams. And there will be basement-dwellers on the other end of those moves. The Seattle Kraken should be sellers, looking to trade captain Jordan Eberle, defenseman Jamie Oleksiak, and plenty more.

The Kraken have missed the playoffs in four of their five seasons, and last year was one of their worst yet. They put up 76 points in the regular season, fired head coach Dan Bylsma, and moved general manager Ron Francis to the president's role. Jason Botterill has taken over as the GM and should be looking to tear down this roster at the trade deadline.

Who should the Kraken be looking to trade before the in-season deadline?

The Kraken must trade Jamie Oleksiak during the season

The Kraken made one big free-agent signing, bringing defenseman Ryan Lindgren in on a four-year contract. His cap hit is $4.5 million, he is 27 years old, and is left-handed. So, Seattle should make 32-year-old left-handed defenseman Jamie Oleskiak available for an in-season trade.

Oleksiak was the Kraken's pick from the Dallas Stars in the expansion draft. His contract, worth $4.6 million per season, expires at the end of this season. He could be a solid bottom-pair defenseman for a contender, especially if Seattle retains half of his salary. Potential fits will become clearer once the deadline approaches, as injuries will play a big role.

The Colorado Avalanche could make the deal for Oleksiak early in the season, as they lost Lindgren in free agency. They should be looking to improve their depth without a first-round pick to trade, and Oleksiak fits that bill.

A captain could be on the move

Article Continues Below

Jordan Eberle is the second captain in Kraken history and could be on the move before the trade deadline. Seattle traded their first captain, Mark Giordano, at their first trade deadline. Now, four years later, they should be looking to move Eberle before the deadline. He is also on an expiring contract and is due $4.75 million for the season.

Eberle has a full no-trade clause, unlike Oleksiak's modified no-trade clause, which would make this deal harder. But considering the slim possibility that the Kraken are in the playoff hunt, he should be willing to waive the clause. Eberle has been on multiple deep playoff runs, but never played in a Stanley Cup Final.

A return to the Edmonton Oilers, who drafted him 22nd overall in 2008, would be fitting for Eberle. They are looking to improve their bottom-six scoring, which he should be able to do. He was also a part of some of their poor years before Connor McDavid and a part of a notoriously bad trade for Ryan Strome back in 2017. Could he be the piece that finally helps bring the Cup to Edmonton?

Jared McCann is Seattle's most valuable asset

In the shallow record books of the Seattle Kraken, Jared McCann's name shows up a lot. He has the three highest single-season goal totals, three of the top five highest single-season point totals, and the second-most career games, the most goals, and the most points overall. With two years left on his contract and a modified no-trade clause, he should be a valuable asset at the trade deadline.

McCann would be a great fit on any contender, especially the Toronto Maple Leafs, who are looking to replace Mitch Marner. While the Kraken may want to hang onto him, there should be a lot of teams willing to pay up to get him. Botterill needs to be realistic about this core's chances at winning a Stanley Cup. Without young, elite talent surrounding Matty Beniers, they won't go anywhere.

McCann should be looking to leave the Kraken when he gets the opportunity. He deserves a chance to show his skills in the postseason, which he likely won't get this year in Seattle. If they can turn a year and a half of his contract into a top prospect and a draft pick, they will be much better off for the future.