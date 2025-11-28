Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had a historic outing on Thanksgiving, leading his team to a 31–28 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13. A 17-yard reception in the first quarter moved Lamb beyond 7,000 receiving yards for his career, making him the first Cowboy to reach that total in his first six seasons and just the 15th player in NFL history to do it.

The reception was part of Lamb’s effort to bounce back after a disappointing three-drop performance against the Philadelphia Eagles last week. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer predicted a response in the next game, and Lamb delivered, producing 44 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter alone. He closed the game with seven receptions for 112 yards and a score, drawing multiple pass-interference penalties.

This historic catch added another achievement to a resume that already includes 540 receptions, 40 receiving touchdowns, and 390 rushing yards with three rushing scores across 89 career games (83 starts). His peak came in 2023, when he led the NFL with 135 receptions for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns, a season that produced multiple league and franchise records, including seven games with 11-plus catches.

Lamb reached the milestone in a high-stakes game, as Dallas entered the week at 5-5-1 and facing a Kansas City team led by Patrick Mahomes. Quarterback Dak Prescott matched Mahomes throw for throw, completing 69.2% of his passes for 320 yards and two touchdowns, while Mahomes posted 261 yards and four scores. Lamb’s production helped the Cowboys outgain the Chiefs 457 to 362, convert 56% of their third-down attempts, and secure their third straight win, improving to 6-5-1.

Next, Dallas will travel to Detroit on Thursday to face the Lions in a must-win game to stay in playoff contention.