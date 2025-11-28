The Baltimore Ravens took a big Thanksgiving hit that had nothing to do with the scoreboard. Rookie cornerback Nate Wiggins limped to the locker room late in the second quarter of Thursday night’s clash with the Cincinnati Bengals and never came back.

NFL reporter Arye Pulli spotted Wiggins “hobbling” off and Baltimore soon ruled him out with a foot injury, turning a marquee AFC North matchup into a stress test for the Ravens’ secondary.

Rookie CB Nate Wiggins hobbling down to the locker room. Not good news for the #Ravens. Ruled out with a foot injury. pic.twitter.com/ayohMNHpKn — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) November 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Before the injury, Nate Wiggins looked like the same playmaking corner who had helped stabilize Baltimore’s back end all season. He broke up two passes and logged two tackles, sticking with Cincinnati wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase on several early snaps.

Once Wiggins disappeared, Joe Burrow and the Bengals' offense started to find more daylight. Burrow had 21 of 42 for 240 yards and two touchdowns, spreading the ball to nine different targets while Chase posted 100 yards on six catches. Kicker Evan McPherson kept stacking points with four field goals as Cincinnati controlled tempo and field position.

Nate Wiggins entered Week 13 leading the Ravens with three interceptions and nine passes defended through 11 games via ESPN, matching the sticky coverage that made him a first-round pick. With Wiggins out, T.J. Tampa took most of the outside reps opposite Chidobe Awuzie, and Cincinnati quickly tested that side of the field.

Head coach John Harbaugh did not have an immediate timetable, and reports indicated the team will send Wiggins for further testing on Friday. The Ravens sit in the middle of a tight playoff race, and their rookie corner has quietly become one of their most important players. If this foot injury lingers, Baltimore’s road through December just got a lot tougher.