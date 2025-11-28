The Dallas Cowboys entered Thanksgiving knowing the margin for error against Kansas City could be razor thin. For the Cowboys, every possession and every kick carried postseason weight.

That backdrop made the role of Brandon Aubrey, from specialist to potential difference-maker, feel larger than ever in a game that many predicted would hinge on late-clock execution.

Aubrey, now in his third season in Dallas, had already built a reputation for saving points other teams concede. On Thursday, he reinforced that theme immediately, and his early kick wasn’t simply procedural; it quietly delivered statistical history.

“With that extra point after the CeeDee Lamb touchdown, Brandon Aubrey surpassed 400 career kicking points today, joining Harrison Butker and Wil Lutz as the only three kickers in NFL history to reach 400 points in the first 46 games of a career,” Dallas Cowboys Public Relations posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The impact was wrapped into the stat itself, “only three” have, and Aubrey is one of them, matched solely by Harrison Butker and Wil Lutz within their first 46 games.

The game itself mirrored the tight-window nature of his achievement. After his 400-point extra-point conversion, Aubrey drilled a field goal to cut Kansas City’s early lead to 14-10. Dallas quickly reclaimed the advantage minutes later via a 43-yard rushing touchdown from Malik Davis.

His first notch on the board came in the opening quarter, when he converted a point-after attempt following a CeeDee Lamb touchdown. That score was part of a rapid-fire first-half chess match between the Cowboys’ offensive push and the Chiefs’ countering efficiency.

By the end of the game, Aubrey had made all three field-goal tries and both extra-point attempts in a 31-28 win over Kansas City. His leg accounted for controlled aggression with a 49-yard boot in the second quarter, then 36- and 26-yard completions without strain.

Aubrey’s football journey makes the feat even more unorthodox. Originally a professional soccer player from St. Louis, Missouri, he transitioned into football close to age 28, which led to Dallas signing him as an undrafted kicker in 2023.

That gamble turned into one of the franchise’s sharpest talent pivots of the decade. Aubrey reached two Pro Bowls and secured an All-Pro first-team selection before finishing his second NFL season.

Dallas’ special teams identity now has a lodestone — trust. If the Cowboys’ offense keeps generating touchdown chances and late-half scoring windows, Aubrey will continue operating in rare air, both statistically and situationally.