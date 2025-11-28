What's the saying? You can take the man out of football, but you can't take football out of the man? That couldn't be truer for Frank Ragnow, who has surprisingly unretired to rejoin the Detroit Lions.

Ragnow hung up his cleats in June, citing the physical toll of the NFL and the need to spend more time with his family. He had played seven seasons—all with the Lions—when he stepped away from the game.

But it seemed like he missed it so much that the veteran center decided to return after just four months.

What's that quote from Michael Corleone on “The Godfather?” “Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in.”

As expected, Lions coach Dan Campbell was pumped up for the 29-year-old Ragnow's comeback.

“Fired up to get him back. He wants to play, he wants to be a part of it, he misses the game, he misses his teammates,” said Campbell, as reported by The Athletic's Colton Pouncy.

Detroit’s offensive line has taken multiple hits this season, including starting center Graham Glasgow, who is out with a knee injury. Ragnow's return should shore up Campbell's offensive strategy and fill the holes.

The four-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro is expected to help stabilize the pocket as he has ample knowledge in reading defensive schemes.

The Lions, currently sitting on a 7-4 record, are looking to solidify their spot as the action is slated to heat up in the coming weeks, with teams jockeying for position for the playoffs.