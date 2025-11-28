After a historic win over Queens University and a victory against the Duke Blue Devils, No. 2 South Carolina women's basketball suffered a Thanksgiving Day stunner at the hands of the No. 4 Texas Longhorns in the Players Era Championship – Championship on Thursday at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas.

Texas senior guard Rori Harmon brought the house down as she drained a tough go-ahead jumper with 0.7 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Harmon dribbled down the left side and pulled up to drain what was the game-winning bucket for Texas. The victory must taste so sweet for Harmon and the Longhorns, as it gave them some measure of revenge against the team that eliminated them in the Final Four of the 2025 women's NCAA tourney.

It was also the first loss in the 2025-26 college football season for South Carolina women's basketball, though Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley doesn't seem to be sweating it.

“I am not upset at all,” the Basketball Hall of Famer said of her team's loss to Texas (h/t Tyler DeLuca of No Cap Space WBB.

Before Harmon's dagger, South Carolina senior guard Ta'Niya Latson knocked down two clutch free throws with 15 seconds left in the fourth quarter to tie the score at 64-64, but the Gamecocks simply just weren't able to make the important stop on the other end of the floor.

Texas spaced the floor well during the next possession, as South Carolina defenders played honest defense on the perimeter despite the Gamecocks shooting just 2-for-7 from deep in the game. With plenty of space inside the arc, Harmon got to use his quickness to beat his defender and create a shot on her own.

The 7-1 South Carolina will pick up the pieces and prepare for its next game, hoping to rebound from its loss to Texas. Up ahead for Staley's squad is a showdown against current No. 23 Louisville Cardinals at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville on Dec. 4.