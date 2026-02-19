The Anaheim Ducks are down a goalie after news broke that veteran goaltender Petr Mrazek is done for the remainder of the 2025-26 NHL campaign.

Mrazek, who just turned 34 years old on Feb. 14, went under the knife on Tuesday, according to the Ducks' official website.

“Ducks goaltender Petr Mrazek underwent hip surgery Tuesday and will be out for the remainder of the season,” the announcement read.

It may take a long time for Mrazek to fully recover from the surgery, which could mean that he'll not be ready to be in front of the net by the time the 2026-27 NHL season starts.

There is also the question of which team Mrazek will suit up for in the next campaign, as his current contract expires in the offseason. He signed a two-year, $8.5 million extension deal with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2024 before getting traded to the Detroit Red Wings along with Craig Smith in exchange for Joe Veleno in 2025.

Months later, the Ducks acquired Mrazek from the Red Wings along with a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and a 2026 second-rounder for goalie John Gibson.

In 10 appearances in the 2025-26 season, Mrazek went just 3-5-0 with a .858 save percentage and 4.07 goals against average. Between his injury and apparent ineffectiveness in the crease, Mrazek may find it even harder to land a new contract. Still, his top priority at the moment is to fully recover from the surgery.

As for Anaheim, the Ducks will continue to rely mostly on Lukas Dostal for their goaltending needs, while Ville Husso can see an expanded role as a backup.