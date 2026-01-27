The Edmonton Oilers are looking to make it to the Stanley Cup Final for a third straight season. This year, the hope is to finally lift the Cup, and in the offseason, the front office thought they made a signing to help in that pursuit. The Oilers signed Andrew Mangiapane to a two-year, $7.2 million deal. The idea was that he would be a solid addition for the middle-six in the lineup and add offensive production in front of the net. That has not come to fruition, and now, the Oilers may be looking to trade him.

“I think there is an understanding there that if the Oilers could find something for Mangiapane with another team, where he might have a bigger role, he would be willing to waive (his NTC). If another situation can be found, I think Mangiapane would be willing to look at it.” NHL insider Elliotte Friedman previously said on his 32 Thoughts podcast.

The forward has played in 47 games for the team so far this year, with Mangiapane often being a healthy scratch. He has found the back of the net just six times, while adding six helpers. This places him on pace for career lows in both categories and in need of a fresh start. Multiple teams could use his skill and give him that fresh start.

The Sharks could use a middle-six forward

The San Jose Sharks have already made a move this season in an effort to make it to the playoffs for the first time since the 2018-19 season. The Sharks added Kiefer Sherwood in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks. The team has long been stockpiling draft picks and prospects for the day they needed to make moves because they were in contention. That day has come with the growth of players such as Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith.

A move for Mangiapane could seem repetitive with the addition of Sherwood already, but it also makes sense. One of the major reasons Sherwood was brought in was his two-way ability. Since the trade, the team has improved from 25th in the NHL on the penalty kill to tied for 22nd, although Sherwood has yet to play due to injury. Mangiapane showed when he was in Washington for the 2024-25 campaign that he can be a major player on the penalty kill. He is also a solid defensive forward, which is an area where the Sharks will still need help, even when Sherwood returns to the lineup.

Sherwood could also be a rental. He is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this summer. The Sharks may try to extend Sherwood, but it may not work. Meanwhile, Mangiapane is already under contract for the 2026-27 campaign, and with the need for a two-way forward clear, adding a second one could be a major move for the club.

Could Mangiapane stay in Canada?

The Winnipeg Jets were the best team in the regular season in 2024-25. The Jets are now 20-24-7 on the season, which places them tied for seventh in the Central Division, and one of the worst teams in the Western Conference. The Jets' defense has taken a slight step back. Connor Hellebuyck has dealt with injuries and not been at the same level he was in 2024-25. Regardless, the major area of need for the Jets is for scoring, outside of the top line.

The team is scoring just 2.90 goals per game, which ranks them 22nd in the NHL. The top line is led by Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele, and Alex Iafallo, currently. Scheifele leads the team in goals, assists, and points, finding the back of the net 25 times and adding 36 helpers. Meanwhile, second on the team in all three categories is Connor, who has amassed 58 points. Outside of those two, Gabriel Vilardi, who is playing on the second line right now, and blue liner Josh Morrissey are the only other players on the team with 10 or more goals, and 20 or more points.

There is a massive drop-off when it comes to secondary scoring. Jonathan Toews and Iafallo both have 19 points, while Nino Niederreiter has 18 as the next leading scorer. Mangiapane has 12 points this year, playing in fewer games and with less ice time. He has shown in the past that he can be a solid scoring option.

Mangiapane scored 38 or more points in each of his last three seasons with the Calgary Flames, and then added 28 points in 2024-25 with the Washington Capitals. The Jets need another scoring option, and Mangiapane can be that. He also would come in at a buy-low price, which could be great for the Jets, who do not have many assets to move.

The Ducks could benefit from a two-way winger

Much like the Sharks, the Anaheim Ducks are trying to break a playoff drought with a young core of players. Also, like the Sharks, the Ducks need defensive help. They are currently 31st in the NHL in goals-against per game and 24th on the penalty kill. While they need help on the blue line, a player like Mangiapane would be a solid addition to fixing some defensive problems. Meanwhile, the Ducks could use a veteran presence to help with stability. The Ducks are the eighth-youngest team in the NHL, and it shows in how streaky the team can be.

The team just had a seven-game winning streak broken with a 7-4 loss to the Oilers. Still, the seven-game win streak came after the Ducks lost nine in a row. The team has also lost four of six games two other times this year, but also has a seven-game win streak, and won four of six games twice this year. A player such as Mangiapane could bring more consistency to that lineup.

The Ducks have solid scoring options on the top two lines, but it drops off on the third line. Chris Kreider is the top-scoring option on the third line currently, having 17 goals and dishing out 11 assists. Currently, the line is rounded out by Jansen Harkins and Ryan Strome, who have combined for just 11 points. Adding the forward from the Oilers would give them another scoring option on the third line.

Bringing in a player like Mangiapane is not a major splash move, but it is one that could help a team on the edge of the playoffs make a postseason run, which could make him a hot commodity on the trade market.