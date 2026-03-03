The NHL trade deadline is set for 3 p.m. ET on March 6. One of the teams that could be buying as the deadline approaches is the Anaheim Ducks. Still, when trying to improve the roster, moving away from players often happens.

The Ducks have not made the playoffs since the 2017-18 campaign, where they were eliminated in the first round in four games by the San Jose Sharks. The team then went on a downward spiral, hitting rock bottom by 2020-21, finishing last in their division. They would finish last again in 2022-23, before starting to climb out of the hole. They finished in seventh the next year, and then in sixth last season.

The team is now second place in the Pacific, and has a chance to win their first division title since 2016-17. The Ducks are 33-23-3 on the season, giving the 69 total points. Meanwhile, the Vegas Golden Knights sit in front of them at 28-18-14. The Golden Inights have also played one more game than the Ducks, putting Anaheim in the driver's seat to win the Pacific.

While the team could make a run at the division title, they still have some major needs to address to make this a reality. They also have a player who could be an asset to multiple teams and could be used to put together a package in search of a trade.

What do the Ducks need?

The Ducks have been solid on offense this year, scoring 3.25 goals per game, which places them 13th in the NHL. This has been led by Cutter Gauthier, the 22-year-old forward. He leads the team with 28 goals, while also having 24 assists, leading the team with 52 points. Meanwhile, the young core does not end with Gauthier. Beckett Sennecke, a 20-year-old, is second on the team in points with 49. Leo Carlson rounds out the top-scoring options, tied for second on the team in points with 49.

Overall, the offense is loaded with young talent. Of the top seven forwards in point total, four of them are 23 years old or younger. The success of the offense has not carried over to the powerplay, which is 23rd in the league in conversion percentage. While the powerplay has not been great, the five-on-five play has been solid enough to mask that issue.

The major issue for this team is on defense. The Ducks are 23rd in the NHL on the penalty kill, which is sitting 31st in the league in goals against per game. The goaltending situation has not been stellar, as they sit tied for 24th in save percentage. Petr Marzek had not been playing well, and now Marzek is out for the season with an injury. Ville Husso has been average as the backup this year. He is 6-5-1 with a 3.26 goals-against average and a .882 save percentage. Meanwhile, Lukas Dostal is 24-13-2 with a 2.97 goals against average and a .896 save percetnage.

While bringing in a solid backup to Dostal could be an option, the Ducks need defense. The Ducks are one of the best in the NHL at avoiding giving up high danger scoring chances, but the percentage of the shots against that are graded as medium danger is the highest in the NHL. They are good at stopping directly in front of the net, but still give up solid scoring opportunities that put Dostal in difficult situations. If the Ducks are going to go out and get a top-quality blueline player, they are going to need to part with one of their current pieces.

The Ducks should move on from Ryan Strome

The Ducks have an amazing young core at the forward position. Mason McTavish, Troy Terry, Gauthier, Carlsson, and Sennecke have all been highly productive, and all are under the age of 29. Further, None of them hit unrestricted free agency this offseason, with Gauthier and Carlosson set to be restricted free agents this summer.

On defense, they also have some solid young parts with Owen Zellweger and Jackson LaCombe, both 25 or younger. Still, the defense as a whole needs an upgrade, and moving away from a veteran forward is going to be the best move. Moreover, they need to move a veteran forward who will not hurt the offense if they are gone. The best option here is Ryan Strome.

Strome is in the fourth year of a five-year deal signed ahead of the 2022-23 campaign as a free agent. He has an AAV of $5 million, which is a manageable number for teams looking to upgrade at forward. Strome has spent much of the year playing right wing, but, when in the lineup, has been relegated to the third line with the emergence of Gauthier and Sennecke. Further, when he is playing center, he has been behind Carlsson, McTavish, and Ryan Poehling. This makes Strome an expendable option.

While Strome has not played since the end of January, he has also not been productive. He has found the back of the net just three times, while adding five assists. He has been a productive player who could play the middle six in the past. In the last three seasons, he has scored over ten goals while having 41 points each year. Further, he has not scored below 40 points since scoring 35 in 2018-19.

Strome, who is now in his 13th season, has been a solid player, producing on the powerplay and being a strong two-way forward. He is not being used with the Ducks currently, with the emergence of younger players. With the Ducks looking for help on defense, Strome is the perfect player to build a package around.

He is also going to be attractive. He can play the wing or the center position, is a strong offensive player, and has a manageable cap number. Furthermore, Strome does not have a no-trade clause, meaning the Ducks could shop him freely. The franchise is also loaded in draft capital, meaning they could package him with a pick or two to make the perfect trade.

The Ducks are trending in the right direction, and part of the rebuild has been the play of Strome, but it is time to move on from the aging forward.