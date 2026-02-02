The Anaheim Ducks have been a failure of a franchise for some time. They have not made the playoffs since the 2017-18 season, and in that time, have never finished better than sixth place in their division. The Ducks have already made one trade to help their playoff hopes. Now, they need to make another move before the Olympic break to put them over the top and make them a true playoff contender.

The NHL trade deadline is set for March 6, but the NHL will also go on a roster freeze starting at 3 PM ET on February 4 before the Olympic break. They will stay on that break through February 22, as teams see their players leading national teams in the hopes of gold.

The Ducks are currently 28-23-3 on the year. that plaes them tied for fourth in the Pacific Division, but behind the Los Angeles Kings on tie breaker. The Kings currently hold the final wild card spot in the Western Conference, placing the Ducks just outside the playoffs. This is a team that is starving for a playoff berth and has been working towards this moment. Anaheim has missed the playoffs in seven straight seasons, and the last time they made the playoffs, were swept in four games by the San Jose Sharks.

The Ducks have multiple glaring needs right now. With injuries to players such as Leo Carlsson, Mason McTavish, and Frank Vatrano, plus a lack of scoring options outside the top line, the Ducks need help at forward. The offense is middle of the pack in scoring and then 23rd on the powerplay. Meanwhile, the team needs help on the blueline, with the 31st-ranked defense and 24th ranked penatly kill. While Lukas Dostal has been solid in goal, Ville Husso and Petr Marzek have both struggled behind him. This shows a need for a second goaltender.

Overall, the Ducks can make a major move. They have plenty of draft capital, including three second-round picks in 2027. Further, they have some young prospects that can be moved, and are not part of the core, which includes McTavis, Troy Terry, and Cutter Gauither. They also have over $10 million in cap space this year, plus are projected to have over $39 million next summer.

Beyond the cap space and young core, the team has this core under team control long-term. McTavish is under contract through 2030-31, while Terry is in Anaheim through 2029-30. Mikael Granlund is with the team through 2027-28, while Cutter Gaurier and Leo Carlsson are both restricted free agents this summer. Overall, only three players under the age of 30 are set to be unrestricted free agents this summer. That is Ryan Poehling, Jansen Harkins, and Jeffery Viel, who are all, for the most part, role players.

There has been talk of the Ducks grabbing Artemi Panarin. They have the cap space to bring in Panarin, but have decided they do not want to commit to that type of extension, with the need to re-sign their young core. Panarin could be the right move, but without the extension, he is not an option. Still, there is one option out there.

Jordan Kyrou is a perfect fit

The Ducks have one trade to make, and that is for Jordan Kyrou. If the Ducks are not interested in Panarin, this is the next best option. Kyrou will be on the trade block based on how the Blues are doing currently. There are multiple reasons why this trade would make sense. From the front office perspective, the Ducks have the trade pieces in place to make a trade like this happen. Further, Kyrou is under contract long-term.

The biggest drawback of Panarin is his contact. He is scheduled to be an unresitrested free agent this summer, and would likely command over $11 million per year. Meanwhile, Kyrou is under contract through 2030-31, and costs $8.125 million per year. That is within the cap restraints of the Ducks and would still allow them to sign their young core to long-term deals.

Meanwhile, this would add another scoring threat, which they need. The Ducks do not have a dominant scoring threat, but could have that with Kyrou. The top point producer on the Ducks is Gauither, who is 45th in the NHL in points. He is also the top goal scoreron the team, sitting tied for 29th in the NHL. Meanwhile, Kyrou has scored 30 or more goals in three straight seasons, while also averaging 70 points.

Moreover, he would help the powerplay. This year, he has just nine powerplay points, but has been over 20 in each of the last three seasons. The Ducks are currently 23rd on the powerplay. Further, he adds some defensive skill, and the Ducks ned that. His expected goal rate per 60 minutes of ice time is above most forwards on the Ducks and would be an added benefit.

Regardless of the defensive help Kyrou would bring, his offense is more than enough to make the trade worth it. Kyrou is currently fifth among forwards on the Blues in expected goals per 60 minutes, but would rank second on the Ducks. Further, he is the best on the team in expected goals on the powerplay. Kyrou would be a major help for the Ducks, and they need to make this trade happen.