On Thursday night, the Anaheim Ducks acquired veteran defenseman John Carlson from the Washington Capitals in exchange for a conditional first-round draft pick (2026 or 2027) and a 2027 third-round pick.

“John Carlson brings leadership, character, a high hockey IQ and a presence to our lineup,” Anaheim general manager Pat Verbeek said in a press release. “We are very excited to add a Stanley Cup winner to complement our group and make a big push down the stretch.”

The trade includes several conditions surrounding the first-round pick. The selection is initially the Ducks' 2026 first-rounder. If Anaheim fails to qualify for the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, it can retain that pick and instead transfer its 2027 first-round pick to Washington. If they wish, the Ducks can still choose to send the 2026 pick instead. Anaheim assumed Carlson's full $8 million cap hit with no salary retained.

The 36-year-old is in the final season of the eight-year, $64 million contract he signed with the Capitals on June 24, 2018, and is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent after the season. In 55 games this season, he has recorded 46 points, including 10 goals and 36 assists. He also led Washington with 35 takeaways, ranked second in average ice time at 22:52, and fourth in blocked shots with 84. Carlson has not played since Feb. 5 due to a lower-body injury.

The veteran leaves the Capitals after 17 seasons as the most productive defenseman in franchise history. Among Washington's blueliners, he ranks first in games played (1,143), goals (166), assists (605), points (771), power-play points (273), and game-winning goals (32). Since entering the league in 2009, his 771 points are the fourth-most by an NHL defenseman.

Carlson's playoff background is just as strong. Over 137 postseason games, he's recorded 78 points (21 goals, 57 assists). In 24 games of the 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs, he scored 20 points for Washington.

The Ducks (34-24-3) sit second in the Pacific Division with 71 points, one behind the Vegas Golden Knights, and are on track to reach the playoffs for the first time since the 2017-18 season. Carlson strengthens a veteran right side that already includes Jacob Trouba and captain Radko Gudas, with the trio combining for 267 career playoff appearances.