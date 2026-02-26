The Anaheim Ducks rallied to beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 on Wednesday night, and with the win, Joel Quenneville became the second head coach in NHL history to win 1,000 games, joining Hall of Famer Scotty Bowman, who finished with 1,244 victories in 2,141 games.

Quenneville, 67, achieved the milestone in his 1,825th game and now owns a career record of 1,000-595-153 across 26 seasons, in addition to 77 ties recorded before the NHL eliminated ties in 2005-06. His first NHL win came during the 1996-97 season, the same season Bowman collected his 1,000th.

Anaheim erased two separate two-goal deficits and another third-period deficit. Cutter Gauthier scored the go-ahead goal with 1:14 remaining, converting a rebound off a Leo Carlsson shot. Beckett Sennecke tied the game 46 seconds after Edmonton rookie Matt Savoie scored his 10th career goal on a power play. Sennecke’s 19th goal leads all NHL rookies. Playing his first game since Jan. 10 after missing 11 contests with a thigh injury, Carlsson recorded one goal and two assists. Olen Zellweger also scored in the third period. Ian Moore and Alex Killorn added goals, while Lukas Dostal made 22 saves.

For Edmonton, Zach Hyman and Evan Bouchard scored late in the second period. Jack Roslovic and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also found the net. Connor McDavid recorded two assists, giving him an NHL-best 98 points in 59 games. Tristan Jarry made 20 saves before being replaced by Connor Ingram after Sennecke's tying goal.

The Ducks improved to 31-23-3, winning six straight home games and 10 of their last 12 overall to move into second place in the Pacific Division and firmly into the Western Conference playoff race. Anaheim has not reached the postseason in seven straight seasons, but Quenneville, who has guided teams to the playoffs in 20 of the 22 seasons he completed, has them in contention in his first year behind the bench.

Quenneville returned this season after a four-year absence following his 2021 resignation from the Florida Panthers. The NHL reinstated him in July 2024, and Anaheim hired him on May 8, 2025. He previously won three Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks and also claimed a championship ring as an assistant with Colorado in 1996.

No active coach has more wins than Quenneville, with Paul Maurice (945) and Lindy Ruff (933) trailing behind.