The John Carlson trade was among the most shocking transactions that beat the 2026 NHL trade deadline. The Anaheim Ducks acquired Carlson from the Washington Capitals for a couple of draft picks, one of which is a first-rounder in 2026, and the other is a third-rounder in 2027.

The veteran blueliner is on an expiring contract with a $8 million cap hit, but there are murmurs that he'll be with the Ducks beyond the 2025-26 season.

“Meanwhile, let’s see where it goes with Carlson. Anaheim did not give up the return that it did for a 36-year-old blueliner with the idea of him being only a rental,” wrote NHL insider Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic.

“My understanding is that the Ducks will eventually approach Carlson’s camp, led by veteran agent Rick Curran, about what an extension looks like.”

At the same time, LeBrun said there are still factors, both related to and unrelated to hockey, to consider.

“But I also think everyone involved wants to wait until Carlson adjusts to his new surroundings and his family comes out and gets a sense of Anaheim, etc.,” LeBrun added.

“There’s still a month to go in the regular season, so there’s lots of time still for a contract conversation before the playoffs start. But even if it waits until after the playoffs, there’s also lots of time before July 1.”

An extension with the Ducks will squash hopes of Capitals fans for his possible return to Washington in the offseason.

Carlson, who played his entire career wearing Capitals colors until the huge trade, now looks to help the Ducks lock up a ticket to the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. Anaheim is on the verge of ending a long playoff drought that dates back to 2019, as the Ducks are atop the Pacific Division with a three-point lead entering Thursday.