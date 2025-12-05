Patrice Bergeron is considered one of the greatest 200-foot players in the history of the NHL. The legendary Boston Bruin played 19 years in the NHL until he retired following the 2022-23 season. The Hall of Fame has been viewed as a certainty for Bergeron even while he was still playing. The brilliant center leads the International Ice Hockey Federation's Class of 2026 that includes six other hockey luminaries.

Six Players. One Builder. Seven icons who shaped the international game. The 2026 #IIHF Hall of Fame Class is here!🌟 Read more: https://t.co/WaBcXokOTf pic.twitter.com/cvzTOhSmTg — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) December 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

The IIHF honors those who have enhanced the international game, and Bergeron was a member of Canada's gold medal-winning 2010 Olympic hockey team. He won a second Olympic gold medal as a member of the 2014 team. Bergeron was also a part of the 2004 gold medal winning World Championship team for Canada. He added another gold medal when he played Canada's first-place team in the 2005 World Junior Championships.

Bergeron's 19-year career in the NHL was marked by his brilliance on both ends of the ice. The 6-1, 196-pound center won the Selke Award as the league's best defensive forward 6 times — more than any other player. His skill in the face-off circle and his ability to prevent opponents from making plays in the offensive zone keyed the Bruins' rise to prominence in the NHL.

Bergeron's offensive game was significant

Article Continues Below

Bergeron played 1,294 regular-season games for the Bruins and he scored 427 goals and and added 613 assists for 1,040 points. He finished his career with a plus-289 rating.

Bergeron keyed the Bruins 2011 Stanley Cup run along with fellow Hall of Famer Zdeno Chara and goaltender Tim Thomas. The Bruins beat the Vancouver Canucks in seven games to win their first Stanley Cup since 1972. Bergeron scored two goals in the cup-clinching game.

He also led the Bruins to two other Stanley Cup Finals appearances in 2013 and 2019.

He is joined in the Class of 2026 by Andres Ambuhl, Florence Schelling, Cassie campbell-Pascall, Thomas Vanek, Niklas Kronwall and Ralph Krueger (builder).