It has been nearly a month since Charlie McAvoy exited a game against the Montreal Canadiens after taking a puck to the face. Now, the Bruins defenseman has given an injury timeline and details about his possible return, according to Bruins beat writer Jim McBride.

“Charlie McAvoy said he knew ‘he was in some trouble' right away after taking a slap shot to the face in Montreal. He had a linear fracture surgically repaired and lost 20 pounds. He was told it was six weeks from the date of repairs before he'll be back on solid foods,” McBride wrote on X.

The facial surgery for McAvoy at the time was a potential indicator that this would not be a short stay on the injured list. At the time, the Bruins were 11-8 and won the game, becoming 12-8. Since then, the Bruins have gone 4-5 in their last nine games without McAvoy in the lineup.

McAvoy was having a good season, generating 14 assists through 19 games before the injury. But the Bruins have not been able to steady the ship without him. Hampus Lindholm and Mason Lohrei have attempted to pick things up, but neither provides the spark that McAvoy presents when he is on the ice.

The good news is that McAvoy could return in the near future. With the Bruins currently 16-13 and second in the Atlantic Division, his return could only help as they attempt to fend off several teams in a crowded Eastern Conference playoff race. When McAvoy reaches the six-week mark, it will be December 27, 2025. That means that he could likely resume skating and possibly be ready for the Bruins in January.

While the Bruins have weathered the storm without him, they would gladly welcome him back to their lineup. But as they prepare for a few more weeks without him, they must continue to persevere. The Bruins' next game is Saturday, when they host the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden.