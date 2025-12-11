The Boston Bruins could get a major piece back in action on Thursday, with star defenseman Charlie McAvoy finally off the team's injured reserve amid a long absence due to injury.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney made the announcement on Friday that McAvoy has been added back to the active roster, via the team's official website.

McAvoy has missed nearly a month of action thus far because of a fracture after taking a slap shot to his face during a Nov. 15 game against the Montreal Canadiens on the road.

McAvoy's injury required surgery on his face to address a linear fracture in his jaw, but he's not about to test whether he's ready to give it a go again on the ice.

The 27-year-old McAvoy may take some time to shake off the rust after being away for weeks.

As for the Bruins, they appear to be in great form just as McAvoy is making his return. Boston entered Thursday on a three-game winning streak and is fresh off a 5-2 victory at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo., over the St. Louis Blues to collect its 18th win in the 2025-26 NHL regular season against 13 losses.

The Bruins can extend their winning streak to four games on Friday against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, with McAvoy potentially making his first appearance since sustaining the facial injury.

Jim McBride of The Boston Globe shared a video of McAvoy practicing on the ice several hours before the scheduled showdown against Winnipeg, providing some more hope that he'll skate with the Bruins against the Jets.

Charlie McAvoy is a game-time decision for tonight’s tilt against the Jets in Winnipeg. Joonas Korpisalo gets the #Bruins net. pic.twitter.com/TNGKFWojcE — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) December 11, 2025

On the season, McAvoy has zero goals but has 14 assists to lead all Boston defensemen.