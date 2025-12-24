The Vancouver Canucks are likely nowhere near done in the trade market after dealing Quinn Hughes to the Minnesota Wild. The early returns on the Hughes trade have been good with the success of Zeev Buium, and general manager Patrik Allvin is looking to add even more depth in the prospect pool. One player whose name has been circling trade rumors since his hot start to the season is Kiefer Sherwood, with the Boston Bruins a team to watch, according to Chris Johnston of The Athletic.

“Sherwood is a prototypical Bruin: big, fast, and tenacious on the forecheck,” Johnston said in a recent article. “As such, he's viewed as a player who would be a great fit in an organization that is building back up following last year's reset.”

The asking price for Sherwood has been a sore spot. He had a good start to the year, but went through a slow stretch that likely cratered his trade value. Other than a hat trick against the New York Islanders last week, he has just four goals over his past 16 games. It'd be challenging to convince a team to cough up a first-round pick for that kind of production.

Article Continues Below

The Bruins have also been cooling off recently, which complicates things. If it continues, they likely won't be buyers at the trade deadline. That means the team would also need a long-term contract extension from Kiefer Sherwood to get it over the finish line.

Two other teams who could potentially be in on Sherwood are the Montreal Canadiens and Dallas Stars. With how the teams are currently playing, they seem like better fits for the tenacious rental.