The Nashville Predators are on a downward trend once again this season, and could be huge sellers. General manager Barry Trotz should be looking to disassemble the veteran core he put together just two summers ago. If the Predators trade center Ryan O'Reilly at the NHL trade deadline, who could fit him in? The New Jersey Devils, Boston Bruins, and Anaheim Ducks should be calling about the veteran.

The Predators may be one of the few sellers at the NHL trade deadline after a calvalcade of extensions in the preseason. Kirill Kaprizov, Connor McDavid, and Jack Eichel were just some of the stars taken off the market. The Vancouver Canucks could keep selling after the Quinn Hughes trade, but dealing O'Reilly could still net Nashville the biggest return of the deadline.

Who should be in on the 2019 Conn Smythe Trophy winner for the playoff run?

The Devils drown their Quinn Hughes sorrows

With Jack Hughes and Luke Hughes already on the roster, everyone assumed that the Devils would complete the trifecta with Quinn. But they could not clear the cap space, with Elliotte Friedman blaming no-trade clauses for the lack of movement. For every dollar that comes in for New Jersey, they have to send a dollar out. But still, O'Reilly could land in Newark.

The Devils have collapsed ever since a solid start to the season, largely thanks to injuries. Jack Hughes is out, and center depth is a need for New Jersey if they want to make a run. O'Reilly could end up being the best center available at the deadline, even at 34 years old. He has one year remaining on his contract, worth $4.5 million, after this season.

The Devils would send a traditional picks-and-prospects package to the Predators after moving out $4.5 million in salary in other trades. Finding that money to dump without losing 24-year-old Dawson Mercer is hard, and he is not a piece that should be given up in a trade for O'Reilly. Jonas Seigenthaller gets them within $1.1 million, which can be found through other trades.

Ryan O'Reilly heads back to the Original 6

The Boston Bruins were not supposed to be good this year. That is rare in Beantown, as Boston has fielded a competitive team for the better half of the century. But after trading Brad Marchand and Brandon Carlo at last year's deadline, they had the pieces to start a quick rebuild and be back in the playoffs during David Pastrnak's prime. But they are in a playoff spot heading into the holidays, and O'Reilly could be a welcome addition.

The Predators are not going to get either of the Bruins' first-round picks in 2026 or Fraser Minten. Despite O'Reilly's fit down the middle in Boston, continuing to fill the prospect pipeline is far more important. They also have the salary cap problem, but if they can find a different home for Viktor Arvidsson, that would just about solve the problem. A no-move clause could get in the way, but Arvidsson did spend time in Nashville.

O'Reilly was a trade-deadline acquisition for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2022-23 season. He was nearly a point-per-game player in the regular season and playoffs, combining for 20 points in 24 games. This would give him another crack at a massive market and a chance at a second Stanley Cup.

More experience in the locker room for the Ducks

The Ducks have been one of the exciting young teams in the NHL this season. They just beat the New York Rangers 4-1 at Madison Square Garden and have the best record in the Pacific Division. Adding to the team this year is possible, but they already have a logjam at center. Giving the Predators a reclamation project while adding some Stanley Cup experience to the locker room could be the move here.

Friedman reported that Ryan Strome has slipped down in the rotation in recent weeks, partly due to an injury. He has one year left on his contract at $5 million, making this a salary increase for the Predators in a one-to-one swap. That makes that deal unlikely, but O'Reilly would still be a good fit in Southern California.

It has been reported that Trotz will treat O'Reilly as if he has a no-trade clause, even though he does not. Does that mean he would stop a trade to Anaheim, as it is far away from his East Coast roots? That is possible and something California teams have dealt with in the past. Plus, Tennessee has no state tax while California has a high state tax, which could nix this deal.