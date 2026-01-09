Buffalo is buzzing with NHL excitement after reports surfaced that the Buffalo Sabres are in talks to host the 2026 NHL Draft. If it happens, the event would return to Western New York for the first time since 2016.

NHL insiders like ESPN’s John Buccigross and Mike Harrington of the Buffalo News have added to the buzz by pointing out Buffalo’s strong bid as the league looks at new draft formats.

The Sabres have plenty of experience hosting the NHL Draft. They have already hosted the NHL Draft three times, in 1991, 1998, and 2016.

Buffalo held the event in 1991 at the Memorial Auditorium, remembered for Eric Lindros refusing to wear a Quebec Nordiques jersey.

The city also hosted the 1998 NHL Draft at Marine Midland Arena and again in 2016 at KeyBank Center, when Auston Matthews was taken first overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs. He went on to score four goals against the Ottawa Senators in his debut. The Sabres had the eighth pick in the draft and drafted Alexander Nylander.

This momentum comes as the NHL continues to test a decentralized draft format, which was first used in June 2025 in Los Angeles. Under that setup, teams stayed in their home cities, similar to how the NBA and NFL run their drafts.

The idea received mixed reviews from fans and media, but for the 2026 draft scheduled for June 26-27, Buffalo is pushing hard. Reports suggest the city is emerging as a top option alongside a few others, including Montreal.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported last month that the NHL still has not chosen a host city, even though it is usually announced right after the previous draft. He added that three or four cities are being considered, including Montreal, which hosted the draft every year from 1963 to 1984 and five more times between 1986 and 2022.

While no final decision has been made, recent reports and insider comments suggest Buffalo is very much in the mix.