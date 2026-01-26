Buffalo Sabres goaltender Devon Levi, currently on assignment with the American Hockey League (AHL) team, the Rochester Americans, became a local news feature during Sunday’s snowstorm. The 24-year-old encouraged residents to stay home and stay safe as Rochester coped with heavy snow, with many shoveling driveways, assisting neighbors, and helping stranded vehicles.

“Stay at home. Enjoy your time with your family. Stay safe. Stay warm,” said Devi in an interview on News 8.

"Rochester Resident Devon Levi" gives his thoughts on what to do during the storm bahahaha pic.twitter.com/yYOWMD65uC — rebecca (@hockeyhamster) January 26, 2026

A reliable performer in net, Levi has kept the Rochester Americans (20-14-4-2) in the thick of the North Division standings. Although they lost 2-1 to the Cleveland Monsters on Saturday, Rochester has earned points in 16 of its last 22 games since. Against the Monsters, forward Olivier Nadeau scored in the final minute to avoid a shutout, with assists from Jagger Joshua, who became the 10th Amerk this season to reach double-digit assists, and Isaac Belliveau. Levi, who entered the contest with back-to-back home shutouts, stopped 18 of 19 shots. Over 28 games this season, he holds a record of 14 wins, 8 losses, including 6 overtime defeats, along with three shutouts, a 2.69 goals-against average (GAA), and a .907 save percentage (SV%).

Article Continues Below

Born on December 27, 2001, in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Quebec, Levi began playing street hockey with his father before transitioning to ice at age 11. He excelled in youth hockey with the Lac St-Louis Lions of the Quebec Midget AAA Hockey League, setting a record with 64 saves in a 60-minute game in 2019 and earning multiple awards, including the MAAA Ken Dryden Trophy and the Patrick Roy Trophy. Drafted 212th overall by the Florida Panthers in 2020, Levi's NHL rights were traded to Buffalo in 2021.

Levi also enjoyed rare collegiate success at Northeastern University, where he majored in computer science while taking home consecutive Mike Richter Awards as the nation's top goaltender. He finished his NCAA career with the second-best save percentage in history (.952 in a single season), and got off to a strong start upon joining the Sabres, achieving five wins in seven games in his NHL debut season.

Levi also won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2021 World Championship. On July 31, 2025, Buffalo signed Levi to a two-year, $1.625 million contract extension running through the 2026-27 season. In 42 games with the Rochester Americans last season, Levi posted a 25-13-6 record with a 2.20 goals-against average and .919 save percentage, while going 2-7 with an .872 save percentage in nine outings for the Sabres.

In the Calder Cup Playoffs, Levi's performance helped Rochester reach the North Division Finals, as he went 5-3 with two shutouts and a .910 save percentage. He earned recognition as an AHL All-Star and February's Goaltender of the Month. Over 39 NHL appearances, Levi has a 17-17-2 record with an .894 save percentage. With Buffalo carrying three NHL goalies, Levi will spend this season continuing his development in Rochester.