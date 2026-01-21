The Buffalo Sabres are locking in Josh Doan for several more years to come.

On Wednesday, the Sabres signed Doan to a seven-year contract extension worth $48.65 million, as reported on the NHL's official website.

The contract comes with an average annual value of $6.95 million and will kick in during the 2026-27 NHL campaign.

“Josh is a player that impacts the team both on and off the ice,” Buffalo general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said in a statement. “He works hard, is competitive and skilled, and his game is going to continue to develop. We believe he will be a core piece of this team moving forward and I am excited to have him as a Buffalo Sabre long term.”

Meanwhile, the Sabres' announcement of Doan's extension has immediately sent fans into a frenzy.

“The Sabres are bringing up the collective vibes of upstate New York today,” a fan said.

“Pegula winning!!!! Nice work,” another social media user on X commented.

“Amazing work,” a different fan shared.

“OMG this is the best thing I've heard all week,” a comment read.

“Huge for Doan to get the opportunity in BUF and cash in. At the same time, we like this deal for BUF considering the 7 year term at that AAV,” opined another.