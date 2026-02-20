Tage Thompson helped Team USA get off to a strong start versus Slovakia in the men's ice hockey semifinals, something that has been lacking in these Winter Olympics, but he did not finish the game. The Buffalo Sabres star, who tallied a goal and assist in a 6-2 win, appeared to suffer a lower-body injury. He was not on the bench for the start of the third period and was ruled out for the remainder of the matchup. There is some encouraging news, however.

Thompson was held out due to precautionary reasons, per hockey insider Elliotte Friedman. Team USA head coach Mike Sullivan anticipates the 28-year-old forward will suit up in Sunday's gold medal showdown with Canada.

While it is obviously unfortunate that Thompson had to leave the ice, Americans will take comfort in knowing that he apparently could have played if necessary. Still, fans may wait to fully relax until they get a final injury update.

Team USA has struggled to build early momentum for a good portion of the Milano Cortina Games, but Thompson did his part to give his squad a nice cushion heading into the second period. He assisted on a Dylan Larkin goal a few minutes into the action, and then shot a rocket into the net to put the United States up 2-0 with just under 41 seconds left in the first period. Thompson has scored three times in the Olympics.

His countrymen definitely want him skating alongside them for a massive collision with The Great White North. If Team USA is going to upset supremely talented Canada, it may need to set the tone.

Tage Thompson proved he could handle such a role on Friday, and judging by Sullivan's comments, it seems he will get his chance to do so again on Sunday. The puck drops at 8:10 a.m. ET.