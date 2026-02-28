If you close your eyes and listen closely, you can almost hear the iconic “Roundball Rock” theme blaring through your speakers again. NBC Sports is leaning hard into the nostalgia factor, announcing a special “throwback” broadcast for the upcoming March 3 NBA matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the Philadelphia 76ers.

For one night only, the league is stepping back into the 1990s, and honestly, it couldn't come at a better time for fans feeling the burnout of modern streaming mazes.

The network is reuniting the heavy hitters that defined an era of basketball television. Bob Costas will lead the play-by-play, joined by the legendary Doug Collins and Mike Fratello, the “Czar of the Telestrator.” The nostalgia trip doesn't stop at the booth, either.

Jim Gray returns to the sidelines, while Hannah Storm, Isiah Thomas, and P.J. Carlesimo will handle the studio duties. To complete the vibe, the broadcast will feature the graphics package and tape elements from the 1995-96 season.

While the presentation is old school, the talent on the floor is the definition of the new era. This matchup carries plenty of weight beyond the broadcast booth. We all remember when Joel Embiid dropped a career-high 70 points on a rookie Victor Wembanyama two years ago, but the landscape looks much different now.

Victor Wembanyama enters this contest averaging 23.7 points and a league-leading 11.2 rebounds per game, spearheading a San Antonio Spurs team that has remarkably won 11 straight games.

On the other side, the Philadelphia 76ers are finding their rhythm at the perfect time. Joel Embiid has scored at least 25 points in 12 consecutive games, and Tyrese Maxey is fresh off setting a franchise record for career three-pointers.

The 76ers currently sit sixth in the Eastern Conference at 33-26, looking to keep their three-game win streak alive against a dominant Spurs squad. Seeing the game’s most modern unicorns framed by the classic NBC aesthetic is going to be a trip. Whether you're there for the Wembanyama blocks or the Bob Costas storytelling, Tuesday night is mandatory viewing.