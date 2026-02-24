Buffalo Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff isn’t exactly sure when Tage Thompson will return after helping Team USA win gold at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics. Team USA edged out Team Canada 2-1 in overtime in a tightly contested game.

With the gold medal victory, Team USA snapped a 46-year title drought. The previous American team to reach the top of the podium was the famed 1980 “Miracle on Ice” squad.

Ruff is not rushing Thompson back into the lineup after his gold medal run with Team USA, and he admits the celebrations could delay his return.

The Buffalo head coach spoke to reporters on Monday and joked that he was not sure any of the American players would be ready to play this week after all the celebrations.

“I don't know if any of the U.S. guys will be able to play this week,” Ruff said in a lighthearted tone following Monday’s practice. “Obviously, we'll see. He was supposed to get back into the country last night, so we'll find out when he's hopefully available to play.”

We are live with head coach Lindy Ruff after today’s practice. #LetsGoBuffalo | @1LECOM https://t.co/baR94aVqFs — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) February 23, 2026

Article Continues Below

After the game, United States President Donald Trump phoned the locker room to invite the players to Tuesday night’s State of the Union address. He also told them they were welcome to remain in Washington for a White House visit on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the victory carried extra weight for Thompson. After being left off the 4 Nations Face-Off roster a year ago, he earned his place on Team USA’s Olympic squad and finished with three goals and an assist in six games at the Milano Cortina Games.

With the Olympic break now over, Ruff knows just how important Thompson is to the Sabres as they try to end a 14-season playoff drought. Thompson has been one of the team’s most productive players this season.

Through 57 games, the 28-year-old has 30 goals and 29 assists. After the break, his season total stands at 59 points.

The Buffalo Sabres are 32-19-6 and sit fourth in the Atlantic Division behind the Detroit Red Wings. They currently hold the top wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference and will return to action against the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday.