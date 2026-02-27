The Buffalo Sabres have not made the playoffs since the 2010-11 season. But that could change this season, as they are currently occupying the first wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference. As the team continues to negotiate with Alex Tuch on an extension, one insider revealed the Sabres' trade deadline plans, which could be different this season, according to podcaster Duane Steinel.

“Elliotte Friedman on the '32 Thoughts' podcast: ‘Buffalo is not a seller, they're going for it. The betting on Tuch is he's staying in Buffalo next week, whether there's an extension or not,” Steinel wrote on X.

With the season heading into March, the trade deadline could go in multiple scenarios for the Sabres. There is a belief that they might make a move to try to strengthen their team. Currently, they have 72 points and are five points ahead of the Washington Capitals, the first team on the outside of the playoff picture.

For the most part, Tuch has put his head down and played, despite not having an extension past the season. He has been solid this season, tallying 22 goals and 26 assists, which is the second-best on the team behind Tage Thompson. Tuch is in the middle of his 10th season, and has been with the Sabres since the start of the 2021-22 season. He previously played for the Vegas Golden Knights and started his career with the Minnesota Wild in 2016.

With 25 games left in the season, Tuch has a chance to make his mark down the stretch, and he will attempt to topple the 67 points he had last season. Additionally, he will also attempt to end the longest playoff drought in the NHL, as he attempts to lead the Sabres to the playoffs. The Sabres came out of the Olympic break with a 2-1 win on the road over the New Jersey Devils. Next, they will face the defending champion Florida Panthers in Sunrise.