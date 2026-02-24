The Buffalo Sabres are in a playoff spot with around 10 days to go until the NHL Trade Deadline. The Sabres have a chance to end the longest active playoff drought in the league. Players such as Alex Tuch, Rasmus Dahlin, and Tage Thompson are leading this team to great success. However, things could be shaken up at the deadline.

Tuch is a free agent at the end of this season. However, he and the Sabres are reportedly far apart in contract talks. Buffalo has resisted trading Tuch over the last few years. But if the two sides can't come to an agreement, there is a chance the team changes course. For now, Tuch is not focusing on any trade rumors surrounding him.

“I haven't focused on that,” the Sabres star said recently, via NHL.com. “Honestly, like I said, I'm just focused on playing the next game. I'm focused on being a Buffalo Sabre and doing whatever I can to help our team win.”

Tuch is a very consistent top-six forward. He joined the Sabres as part of the Jack Eichel trade in 2021. The Syracuse, New York native completely transformed his game with Buffalo. He is a two-time 35+ goal scorer, and is on pace for another 30+ goal campaign this year.

The Sabres would certainly love to hold onto Tuch as they push for the postseason. However, the NHL Trade Deadline has a way of forcing some really tough decisions. And that could lead to a shocking deal before the buzzer sounds on March 6th.